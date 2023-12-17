Sunday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) versus the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4) at Screaming Eagles Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-60 in favor of Cincinnati, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Screaming Eagles won their last outing 72-51 against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Southern Indiana vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Southern Indiana vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Southern Indiana 60

Other OVC Predictions

Southern Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Screaming Eagles picked up their best win of the season on November 6, when they beat the Wright State Raiders, who rank No. 210 in our computer rankings, 67-63.

Southern Indiana has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

The Screaming Eagles have two losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the country.

Southern Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Wright State (No. 210) on November 6

66-60 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 264) on November 16

72-51 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 343) on December 9

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 14.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.4 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

14.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.4 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Madison Webb: 9.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%

9.9 PTS, 51.4 FG% Meredith Raley: 10.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

10.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Tori Handley: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Chloe Gannon: 6.1 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles have a -49 scoring differential, falling short by 6.1 points per game. They're putting up 67.0 points per game to rank 173rd in college basketball and are giving up 73.1 per contest to rank 317th in college basketball.

