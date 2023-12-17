Today's Serie A lineup includes top teams in play. Among those games is AC Monza taking on AC Milan.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's Serie A action.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch AC Milan vs AC Monza

AC Monza is on the road to face AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AC Milan (-175)

AC Milan (-175) Underdog: AC Monza (+425)

AC Monza (+425) Draw: (+300)

(+300) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona is on the road to match up with ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (-265)

ACF Fiorentina (-265) Underdog: Hellas Verona (+600)

Hellas Verona (+600) Draw: (+370)

(+370) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Udinese vs Sassuolo

Sassuolo makes the trip to match up with Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Udinese (+120)

Udinese (+120) Underdog: Sassuolo (+200)

Sassuolo (+200) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Bologna vs AS Roma

AS Roma is on the road to play Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bologna (+140)

Bologna (+140) Underdog: AS Roma (+220)

AS Roma (+220) Draw: (+190)

(+190) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Lazio vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan is on the road to match up with Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Inter Milan (-145)

Inter Milan (-145) Underdog: Lazio (+380)

Lazio (+380) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.