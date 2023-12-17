The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network

Purdue vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Boilermakers score an average of 68.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 60.3 the Fighting Irish give up.

Purdue has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.

Notre Dame's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 68.0 points.

The Fighting Irish put up 92.1 points per game, 31.5 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers give up.

When Notre Dame scores more than 60.6 points, it is 7-1.

Purdue is 6-4 when giving up fewer than 92.1 points.

The Fighting Irish are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Boilermakers concede to opponents (37.0%).

The Boilermakers make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Fighting Irish's defensive field-goal percentage.

Purdue Leaders

Jeanae Terry: 4.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 27.0 FG%

4.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 27.0 FG% Abbey Ellis: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)

14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46) Madison Layden: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53)

11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53) Caitlyn Harper: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Purdue Schedule