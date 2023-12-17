How to Watch the Purdue vs. Notre Dame Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network
Purdue vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison
- The Boilermakers score an average of 68.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 60.3 the Fighting Irish give up.
- Purdue has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
- Notre Dame's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 68.0 points.
- The Fighting Irish put up 92.1 points per game, 31.5 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers give up.
- When Notre Dame scores more than 60.6 points, it is 7-1.
- Purdue is 6-4 when giving up fewer than 92.1 points.
- The Fighting Irish are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Boilermakers concede to opponents (37.0%).
- The Boilermakers make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Fighting Irish's defensive field-goal percentage.
Purdue Leaders
- Jeanae Terry: 4.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 27.0 FG%
- Abbey Ellis: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)
- Madison Layden: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53)
- Caitlyn Harper: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 83-56
|Mackey Arena
|12/6/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 83-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 60-58
|Williams Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/30/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Mackey Arena
