The Purdue Boilermakers (4-3) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. This matchup will begin at 12:00 PM ET.

Purdue vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Purdue Players to Watch

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Hidalgo: 23.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 6 STL, 0 BLK

23.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 6 STL, 0 BLK Westbeld: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Watson: 7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK Marshall: 8.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

