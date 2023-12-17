Purdue vs. Notre Dame Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) and the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4) at Purcell Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-64 and heavily favors Notre Dame to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 17.
The Boilermakers dropped their last outing 60-58 against Minnesota on Sunday.
Purdue vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Purdue vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 77, Purdue 64
Other Big Ten Predictions
Purdue Schedule Analysis
- The Boilermakers took down the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 21 in our computer rankings) in a 72-58 win on November 16 -- their best win of the season.
- The Boilermakers have one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Purdue is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most defeats.
Purdue 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-58 at home over Texas A&M (No. 21) on November 16
- 67-59 on the road over Dayton (No. 208) on December 1
- 67-50 at home over Southern (No. 234) on November 12
- 95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 297) on November 26
- 83-56 at home over Valparaiso (No. 308) on December 3
Purdue Leaders
- Jeanae Terry: 4.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 27.0 FG%
- Abbey Ellis: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)
- Madison Layden: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53)
- Caitlyn Harper: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%
Purdue Performance Insights
- The Boilermakers' +74 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.0 points per game (154th in college basketball) while allowing 60.6 per contest (114th in college basketball).
