Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Western Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's contest at University Arena has the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-3) matching up with the Western Michigan Broncos (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-61 victory, heavily favoring Purdue Fort Wayne.
The Mastodons are coming off of a 64-59 loss to St. Thomas in their most recent game on Saturday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 72, Western Michigan 61
Other Horizon Predictions
- Saint Louis vs Green Bay
- Eastern Michigan vs IUPUI
- Youngstown State vs Saint Bonaventure
- Milwaukee vs Eastern Illinois
- Cleveland State vs Iowa
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis
- The Mastodons beat the No. 132-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 90-77, on November 26, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Broncos are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 121st-most losses.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Purdue Fort Wayne 2023-24 Best Wins
- 90-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on November 26
- 70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 139) on November 15
- 88-74 over Delaware (No. 146) on November 25
- 71-60 at home over Wright State (No. 210) on December 3
- 84-66 on the road over Oakland (No. 265) on November 30
Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
- Shayla Sellers: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)
- Audra Emmerson: 9.5 PTS, 36 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60)
- Renna Schwieterman: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)
- Destinee Marshall: 8.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights
- The Mastodons have a +93 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. They're putting up 76.3 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and are allowing 67 per outing to rank 234th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.