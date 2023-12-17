Sunday's contest at University Arena has the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-3) matching up with the Western Michigan Broncos (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-61 victory, heavily favoring Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Mastodons are coming off of a 64-59 loss to St. Thomas in their most recent game on Saturday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 72, Western Michigan 61

Other Horizon Predictions

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

The Mastodons beat the No. 132-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 90-77, on November 26, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Broncos are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 121st-most losses.

Purdue Fort Wayne 2023-24 Best Wins

90-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on November 26

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 139) on November 15

88-74 over Delaware (No. 146) on November 25

71-60 at home over Wright State (No. 210) on December 3

84-66 on the road over Oakland (No. 265) on November 30

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Shayla Sellers: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Audra Emmerson: 9.5 PTS, 36 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60)

9.5 PTS, 36 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60) Renna Schwieterman: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Destinee Marshall: 8.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons have a +93 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. They're putting up 76.3 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and are allowing 67 per outing to rank 234th in college basketball.

