The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-3) will visit the Western Michigan Broncos (4-4) after victories in three straight road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons' 76.3 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 63.1 the Broncos give up to opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.

Western Michigan is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 76.3 points.

The 59.9 points per game the Broncos put up are 7.1 fewer points than the Mastodons allow (67.0).

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 59.9 points.

The Broncos shoot 38.9% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Mastodons concede defensively.

The Mastodons make 43.7% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Broncos' defensive field-goal percentage.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

13.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Shayla Sellers: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Audra Emmerson: 9.5 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60)

9.5 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60) Renna Schwieterman: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Destinee Marshall: 8.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

