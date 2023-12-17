Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Western Michigan December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-2) play the Western Michigan Broncos (4-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at University Arena. This contest will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maggie Stutelberg: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alli Carlson: 7.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Spitzley: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- De'Ahna Richardson: 3.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Western Michigan Players to Watch
