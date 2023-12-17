Philipp Kurashev and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Looking to bet on Kurashev's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Kurashev has averaged 18:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

In six of 23 games this season, Kurashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kurashev has a point in 11 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points four times.

Kurashev has an assist in eight of 23 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kurashev's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Kurashev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 75 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +41.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 3 16 Points 0 6 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.