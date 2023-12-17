For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Philipp Kurashev a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kurashev stats and insights

  • In six of 23 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
  • On the power play, Kurashev has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • Kurashev averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 75 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 20:28 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.