The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) will try to extend a seven-game winning run when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison

The Boilermakers score 7.7 more points per game (68) than the Fighting Irish give up to opponents (60.3).

When it scores more than 60.3 points, Purdue is 6-0.

Notre Dame is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 68 points.

The 92.1 points per game the Fighting Irish average are 31.5 more points than the Boilermakers allow (60.6).

When Notre Dame puts up more than 60.6 points, it is 7-1.

Purdue is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 92.1 points.

This year the Fighting Irish are shooting 50.9% from the field, 13.9% higher than the Boilermakers give up.

The Boilermakers make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Fighting Irish's defensive field-goal percentage.

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.6 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6 STL, 51.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

23.6 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6 STL, 51.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Maddy Westbald: 14.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 51.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

14.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 51.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Anna DeWolfe: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

9.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Natalija Marshall: 9.3 PTS, 60 FG%

9.3 PTS, 60 FG% Kylee Watson: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 52.9 FG%

