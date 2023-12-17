Sunday's game between the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) and Purdue Boilermakers (6-4) at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 77-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Notre Dame, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 17.

Last time out, the Fighting Irish won on Wednesday 96-42 against Lafayette.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 77, Purdue 64

Other ACC Predictions

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish's signature win of the season came against the Illinois Fighting Illini, a top 100 team (No. 81), according to our computer rankings. The Fighting Irish claimed the 79-68 neutral-site win on November 18.

Notre Dame has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

79-68 over Illinois (No. 81) on November 18

74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 85) on November 29

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 106) on November 24

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 247) on November 15

104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 251) on November 12

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.6 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6 STL, 51.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

23.6 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6 STL, 51.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Maddy Westbald: 14.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 51.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

14.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 51.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Anna DeWolfe: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

9.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Natalija Marshall: 9.3 PTS, 60 FG%

9.3 PTS, 60 FG% Kylee Watson: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 52.9 FG%

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish are outscoring opponents by 31.8 points per game with a +255 scoring differential overall. They put up 92.1 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 60.3 per contest (109th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.