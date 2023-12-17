Will Nikita Zaitsev Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 17?
Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zaitsev stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- Zaitsev has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 75 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zaitsev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.