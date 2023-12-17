To find out how every NBA team currently measures up to the rest of the league, take a look at our power rankings below.

1. Boston Celtics

Current Record: 20-5 | Projected Record: 77-5

20-5 | 77-5 Odds to Win Finals: +375

+375 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 114-97 vs Magic

Next Game

Opponent: @ Warriors

@ Warriors Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-BOS

2. Philadelphia 76ers

Current Record: 18-7 | Projected Record: 74-8

18-7 | 74-8 Odds to Win Finals: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 135-82 vs Hornets

Next Game

Opponent: Bulls

Bulls Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CHI

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Record: 19-5 | Projected Record: 68-14

19-5 | 68-14 Odds to Win Finals: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 127-109 vs Pacers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Heat

@ Heat Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: BSSUN, BSN

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Record: 16-8 | Projected Record: 64-18

16-8 | 64-18 Odds to Win Finals: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 118-117 vs Nuggets

Next Game

Opponent: Grizzlies

Grizzlies Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: BSOK, BSSE

5. Denver Nuggets

Current Record: 17-10 | Projected Record: 59-23

17-10 | 59-23 Odds to Win Finals: +400

+400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 118-117 vs Thunder

Next Game

Opponent: Mavericks

Mavericks Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW

6. Los Angeles Clippers

Current Record: 15-10 | Projected Record: 56-26

15-10 | 56-26 Odds to Win Finals: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 144-122 vs Knicks

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pacers

@ Pacers Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: BSIN, BSSC

7. Houston Rockets

Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 56-26

13-10 | 56-26 Odds to Win Finals: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 128-119 vs Bucks

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cavaliers

@ Cavaliers Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: BSOH, Space City Home Network

8. Milwaukee Bucks

Current Record: 19-7 | Projected Record: 53-29

19-7 | 53-29 Odds to Win Finals: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 128-119 vs Rockets

Next Game

Opponent: Spurs

Spurs Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: BSWI, BSSW

9. Orlando Magic

Current Record: 16-9 | Projected Record: 53-29

16-9 | 53-29 Odds to Win Finals: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 114-97 vs Celtics

Next Game

Opponent: Heat

Heat Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN

10. New York Knicks

Current Record: 14-11 | Projected Record: 50-32

14-11 | 50-32 Odds to Win Finals: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 144-122 vs Clippers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lakers

@ Lakers Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MSG

11. New Orleans Pelicans

Current Record: 16-11 | Projected Record: 46-36

16-11 | 46-36 Odds to Win Finals: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 146-110 vs Spurs

Next Game

Opponent: Grizzlies

Grizzlies Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: TNT

12. Golden State Warriors

Current Record: 12-14 | Projected Record: 49-32

12-14 | 49-32 Odds to Win Finals: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 118-114 vs Trail Blazers

Next Game

Opponent: Celtics

Celtics Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-BOS

13. Sacramento Kings

Current Record: 15-9 | Projected Record: 49-33

15-9 | 49-33 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 125-104 vs Jazz

Next Game

Opponent: Wizards

Wizards Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MNMT

14. Dallas Mavericks

Current Record: 16-9 | Projected Record: 48-34

16-9 | 48-34 Odds to Win Finals: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 131-120 vs Trail Blazers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nuggets

@ Nuggets Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW

15. Brooklyn Nets

Current Record: 13-12 | Projected Record: 47-35

13-12 | 47-35 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 124-120 vs Warriors

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jazz

@ Jazz Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: KJZZ, YES

16. Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Record: 14-12 | Projected Record: 48-34

14-12 | 48-34 Odds to Win Finals: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 127-119 vs Hawks

Next Game

Opponent: Rockets

Rockets Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: BSOH, Space City Home Network

17. Los Angeles Lakers

Current Record: 15-11 | Projected Record: 45-38

15-11 | 45-38 Odds to Win Finals: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 129-115 vs Spurs

Next Game

Opponent: Knicks

Knicks Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MSG

18. Indiana Pacers

Current Record: 13-11 | Projected Record: 42-41

13-11 | 42-41 Odds to Win Finals: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 127-109 vs Timberwolves

Next Game

Opponent: Clippers

Clippers Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: BSIN, BSSC

19. Atlanta Hawks

Current Record: 10-15 | Projected Record: 41-41

10-15 | 41-41 Odds to Win Finals: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 127-119 vs Cavaliers

Next Game

Opponent: Pistons

Pistons Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: BSSE, BSDET

20. Miami Heat

Current Record: 15-11 | Projected Record: 38-44

15-11 | 38-44 Odds to Win Finals: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 118-116 vs Bulls

Next Game

Opponent: Timberwolves

Timberwolves Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: BSSUN, BSN

21. Phoenix Suns

Current Record: 14-12 | Projected Record: 35-46

14-12 | 35-46 Odds to Win Finals: +750

+750 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 112-108 vs Wizards

Next Game

Opponent: @ Trail Blazers

@ Trail Blazers Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily

22. Toronto Raptors

Current Record: 10-15 | Projected Record: 28-54

10-15 | 28-54 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 125-104 vs Hawks

Next Game

Opponent: Hornets

Hornets Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: TSN, BSSE

23. Chicago Bulls

Current Record: 10-17 | Projected Record: 23-59

10-17 | 23-59 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 118-116 vs Heat

Next Game

Opponent: @ 76ers

@ 76ers Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CHI

24. Memphis Grizzlies

Current Record: 6-18 | Projected Record: 15-67

6-18 | 15-67 Odds to Win Finals: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 103-96 vs Rockets

Next Game

Opponent: @ Thunder

@ Thunder Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: BSOK, BSSE

25. Portland Trail Blazers

Current Record: 6-19 | Projected Record: 12-69

6-19 | 12-69 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 118-114 vs Warriors

Next Game

Opponent: Suns

Suns Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily

26. Utah Jazz

Current Record: 9-17 | Projected Record: 16-66

9-17 | 16-66 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 125-104 vs Kings

Next Game

Opponent: Nets

Nets Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: KJZZ, YES

27. San Antonio Spurs

Current Record: 4-21 | Projected Record: 11-71

4-21 | 11-71 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 146-110 vs Pelicans

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bucks

@ Bucks Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: BSWI, BSSW

28. Charlotte Hornets

Current Record: 7-17 | Projected Record: 13-69

7-17 | 13-69 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 135-82 vs 76ers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Raptors

@ Raptors Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: TSN, BSSE

29. Washington Wizards

Current Record: 4-21 | Projected Record: 10-71

4-21 | 10-71 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 112-108 vs Suns

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kings

@ Kings Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MNMT

30. Detroit Pistons

Current Record: 2-24 | Projected Record: 3-79

2-24 | 3-79 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 146-114 vs Bucks

Next Game