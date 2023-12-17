Who’s the Best Team in the MVC? See our Weekly MVC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MVC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
MVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Indiana State
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
- Last Game: W 83-72 vs Ball State
Next Game
- Opponent: Tennessee State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Drake
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
- Last Game: W 68-56 vs Grambling
Next Game
- Opponent: Alcorn State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
- Last Game: L 69-68 vs Wichita State
Next Game
- Opponent: North Dakota State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. UIC
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st
- Last Game: W 89-68 vs Western Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
- Last Game: W 100-82 vs Alcorn State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northern Illinois
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Missouri State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th
- Last Game: L 73-72 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Opponent: Lindenwood
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Bradley
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th
- Last Game: L 76-69 vs Cleveland State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Duquesne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
8. Evansville
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 135th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
- Last Game: W 70-61 vs Bellarmine
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Martin
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Belmont
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 167th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
- Last Game: L 99-93 vs Samford
Next Game
- Opponent: Arkansas State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Illinois State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 179th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
- Last Game: W 75-65 vs North Dakota State
Next Game
- Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Murray State
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Overall Rank: 205th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th
- Last Game: L 61-55 vs SE Louisiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Little Rock
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-27
- Overall Rank: 291st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
- Last Game: L 63-62 vs Chicago State
Next Game
- Opponent: Samford
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
