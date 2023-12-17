The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Joey Anderson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Anderson has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 75 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

