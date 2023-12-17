When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Isaak Phillips score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

  • Phillips is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • Phillips has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 75 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:06 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:24 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:39 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:38 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:14 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:34 Home L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

