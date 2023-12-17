Indiana State vs. Ohio December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) will meet the Ohio Bobcats (2-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 PM ET.
Indiana State vs. Ohio Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Madi Mace: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kennedi Watkins: 10.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaya McClure: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kate Dennis: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Bengisu Alper: 6.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Ohio Players to Watch
