When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Connor Bedard score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

  • In 10 of 29 games this season, Bedard has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.
  • On the power play, Bedard has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 75 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 19:27 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 21:34 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:00 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:00 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:08 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:57 Home W 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

