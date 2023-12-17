Blackhawks vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 17
The Vancouver Canucks (20-9-2) go on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (9-19-1, losers of three in a row) at United Center. The matchup on Sunday, December 17 begins at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NHL Network.
In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 3-6-1 while scoring 18 total goals (three power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 10.3%). They have allowed 34 goals.
Here's our prediction for who will claim the victory in Sunday's matchup.
Blackhawks vs. Canucks Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Canucks 4, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-225)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Pick Em
Blackhawks vs Canucks Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have a record of 9-19-1 this season and are 2-1-3 in overtime contests.
- Chicago has earned eight points (4-3-0) in its seven games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in eight games and they've earned two points (1-7-0) in those contests.
- Chicago failed to win all seven games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals 12 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (8-3-1).
- This season, Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games and registered 10 points with a record of 5-4-0.
- When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-5-0 (two points) this season.
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 22 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|1st
|3.74
|Goals Scored
|2.31
|31st
|1st
|2.42
|Goals Allowed
|3.59
|30th
|28th
|28.1
|Shots
|27.2
|30th
|15th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|28th
|6th
|25.45%
|Power Play %
|9.89%
|31st
|23rd
|77.08%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.82%
|25th
Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
