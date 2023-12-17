Having dropped three in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

Blackhawks vs Canucks Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 104 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 27th in the league.

The Blackhawks have 67 goals this season (2.3 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 18 goals during that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 29 12 12 24 27 25 40.8% Philipp Kurashev 23 6 10 16 12 13 55.4% Jason Dickinson 29 9 5 14 10 23 47.8% Nick Foligno 29 4 8 12 9 21 45.5% Seth Jones 27 0 11 11 30 12 -

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have allowed 75 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Canucks' 116 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.6 assists per contest) lead the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Canucks are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 31 goals during that time.

Canucks Key Players