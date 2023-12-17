When the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beauvillier stats and insights

Beauvillier has scored in two of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.

Beauvillier has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Beauvillier's shooting percentage is 6.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 75 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Beauvillier recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.