ACC Power Rankings

1. NC State

  • Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 29-1
  • Overall Rank: 8th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 66-54 vs South Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Old Dominion
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Notre Dame

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
  • Overall Rank: 12th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
  • Last Game: W 76-39 vs Purdue

Next Game

  • Opponent: Western Michigan
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Louisville

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Overall Rank: 26th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th
  • Last Game: L 86-62 vs UConn

Next Game

  • Opponent: Washington
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Duke

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 31st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: W 82-63 vs FGCU

Next Game

  • Opponent: Toledo
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. Virginia Tech

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 40th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th
  • Last Game: W 84-59 vs Rutgers

Next Game

  • Opponent: William & Mary
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

6. Syracuse

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 41st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
  • Last Game: W 82-62 vs Ohio

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cornell
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7. Florida State

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
  • Overall Rank: 43rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th
  • Last Game: W 76-56 vs Drexel

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alabama State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

8. Miami (FL)

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 45th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th
  • Last Game: L 75-57 vs Baylor

Next Game

  • Opponent: Jackson State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

9. Georgia Tech

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-11
  • Overall Rank: 55th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th
  • Last Game: W 64-53 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Carolina Upstate
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10. North Carolina

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-16
  • Overall Rank: 60th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd
  • Last Game: W 96-36 vs Western Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Virginia

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 75th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th
  • Last Game: L 71-70 vs Wofford

Next Game

  • Opponent: Fordham
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

12. Clemson

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-18
  • Overall Rank: 106th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
  • Last Game: L 78-72 vs Georgia State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Air Force
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

13. Boston College

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Overall Rank: 110th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
  • Last Game: W 101-37 vs Stonehill

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bryant
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

14. Wake Forest

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-26
  • Overall Rank: 174th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
  • Last Game: L 60-44 vs Georgetown

Next Game

  • Opponent: Marshall
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

15. Pittsburgh

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-24
  • Overall Rank: 179th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st
  • Last Game: W 94-82 vs Lehigh

Next Game

  • Opponent: Ball State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

