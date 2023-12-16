Will Zack Moss pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Zack Moss score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -167 (Bet $16.70 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Moss has carried the ball 173 times for a team-high 751 yards (62.6 per game), with five touchdowns.

Moss also has 24 catches for 172 receiving yards (14.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Moss has rushed for a touchdown in four games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

In one of 12 games this season, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Zack Moss Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Texans 18 88 1 4 19 0 Week 3 @Ravens 30 122 0 2 23 1 Week 4 Rams 18 70 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 23 165 2 2 30 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 7 21 1 6 38 0 Week 7 Browns 18 57 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Saints 11 66 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Panthers 7 26 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 8 55 0 2 15 0 Week 13 @Titans 19 51 0 2 6 0 Week 14 @Bengals 13 28 0 4 28 0

