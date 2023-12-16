Should you wager on Will Mallory scoring a touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Will Mallory score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Mallory has recorded 141 yards receiving (17.6 per game), hauling in 13 balls out of 20 targets this campaign.

Having played eight games this year, Mallory has not tallied a TD reception.

Will Mallory Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 2 2 49 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 3 2 29 0 Week 13 @Titans 4 2 4 0 Week 14 @Bengals 5 5 46 0

