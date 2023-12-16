The Valparaiso Beacons (4-4) face the Chicago State Cougars (2-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Game Information

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Isaiah Stafford: 18.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Cooper Schwieger: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Jaxon Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Darius DeAveiro: 5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Ola Ajiboye: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 268th 70.1 Points Scored 65.3 329th 156th 69.8 Points Allowed 74.1 244th 151st 34.0 Rebounds 26.9 352nd 159th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.3 237th 225th 6.9 3pt Made 5.7 312th 252nd 12.1 Assists 8.8 359th 78th 10.4 Turnovers 13.5 293rd

