The Valparaiso Beacons (4-4) face the Chicago State Cougars (2-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Game Information

Valparaiso Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Stafford: 18.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cooper Schwieger: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jaxon Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Darius DeAveiro: 5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ola Ajiboye: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank
268th 70.1 Points Scored 65.3 329th
156th 69.8 Points Allowed 74.1 244th
151st 34.0 Rebounds 26.9 352nd
159th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.3 237th
225th 6.9 3pt Made 5.7 312th
252nd 12.1 Assists 8.8 359th
78th 10.4 Turnovers 13.5 293rd

