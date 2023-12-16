The Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) hope to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Valparaiso vs. Chicago State matchup in this article.

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Valparaiso Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM Valparaiso (-3.5) 138.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Valparaiso (-2.5) 138.5 -164 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

Valparaiso has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Beacons have hit the over just twice.

Chicago State has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this year.

A total of six Cougars games this year have gone over the point total.

