The Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It will air at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso Stats Insights

This season, the Beacons have a 39.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.

The Beacons are the 210th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 341st.

The Beacons score 67.8 points per game, just four fewer points than the 71.8 the Cougars give up.

Valparaiso is 2-0 when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Valparaiso is scoring 9.2 more points per game (71.5) than it is on the road (62.3).

The Beacons are ceding 65.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (76.5).

When playing at home, Valparaiso is sinking 1.2 more threes per game (7.2) than on the road (6). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to when playing on the road (26.7%).

