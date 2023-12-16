Saturday's contest between the Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) and Chicago State Cougars (4-9) matching up at Athletics-Recreation Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Valparaiso, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Valparaiso 70, Chicago State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: Valparaiso (-4.3)

Valparaiso (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 136.4

Valparaiso has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Chicago State is 6-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Beacons are 2-7-0 and the Cougars are 6-6-0.

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons have been outscored by 2.2 points per game (scoring 67.8 points per game to rank 309th in college basketball while giving up 70 per contest to rank 158th in college basketball) and have a -22 scoring differential overall.

Valparaiso loses the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. it collects 36.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 210th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 41.9 per outing.

Valparaiso makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 31.2% from deep while its opponents hit 30.4% from long range.

The Beacons' 84.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 335th in college basketball, and the 86.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 115th in college basketball.

Valparaiso has won the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 11.1 (112th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.5 (86th in college basketball).

