Saturday's NBA slate includes the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) playing at home against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-10) at Target Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN and BSIN

BSN and BSIN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Target Center

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Karl-Anthony Towns Total Fantasy Pts 973 861.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 48.7 37.5 Fantasy Rank 27 7

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Insights

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton's averages for the season are 25.7 points, 4 rebounds and 11.8 assists, making 51.1% of his shots from the field and 44% from 3-point range, with 3.7 triples per contest (third in NBA).

The Pacers put up 128.2 points per game (first in league) while allowing 126 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a +50 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Indiana loses the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It records 40.4 rebounds per game, 29th in the league, while its opponents pull down 43.3.

The Pacers make 14.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 37.9% from deep (seventh-best in NBA). They are making 4.4 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.2 per game at 38.6%.

Indiana has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (ninth in NBA) while forcing 13.9 (10th in league).

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.6 points, 9.4 boards and 3 assists per contest, making 51% of shots from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

The Timberwolves have a +168 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. They're putting up 113 points per game to rank 19th in the league and are giving up 105.7 per outing to rank second in the NBA.

The 45.9 rebounds per game Minnesota averages rank sixth in the league, and are 4.2 more than the 41.7 its opponents collect per contest.

The Timberwolves knock down 11.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), while their opponents have made 11.3 on average.

Minnesota forces 13.4 turnovers per game (17th in the league) while committing 14 (21st in NBA action).

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Advanced Stats

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Karl-Anthony Towns Plus/Minus Per Game 3.1 5.7 Usage Percentage 26.7% 26.6% True Shooting Pct 65.8% 62.7% Total Rebound Pct 6.8% 15.7% Assist Pct 47.9% 14.7%

