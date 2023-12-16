The Fordham Rams (5-5) face the St. John's Red Storm (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Fordham matchup in this article.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's Moneyline Fordham Moneyline
BetMGM St. John's (-13.5) 148.5 -1000 +600
FanDuel St. John's (-14.5) 148.5 -1600 +860

St. John's vs. Fordham Betting Trends

  • St. John's has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Red Storm's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
  • Fordham has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this year.
  • The Rams and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this year.

St. John's Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • Sportsbooks rate St. John's much higher (44th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (87th).
  • The Red Storm have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +6000 at the start of the season to +12500.
  • St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

