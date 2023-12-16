Should you bet on Sam LaPorta scoring a touchdown in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

LaPorta has 702 yards on 66 catches and six TDs. He has been targeted 92 times, and averages 54 yards receiving per game.

LaPorta has reeled in a touchdown pass in five of 13 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Sam LaPorta Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11 4 36 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7 6 52 0 Week 8 Raiders 10 8 57 1 Week 10 @Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 11 Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 12 Packers 8 5 47 1 Week 13 @Saints 9 9 140 1 Week 14 @Bears 6 2 23 0

