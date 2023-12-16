Purdue vs. Arizona December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Boilermakers (7-1) will face the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via Peacock.
Purdue vs. Arizona Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Purdue Players to Watch
- Zach Edey: 23.5 PTS, 11.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Braden Smith: 12.9 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lance Jones: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Arizona Players to Watch
Purdue vs. Arizona Stat Comparison
|Purdue Rank
|Purdue AVG
|Arizona AVG
|Arizona Rank
|30th
|84.6
|Points Scored
|93.4
|2nd
|105th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|27th
|14th
|39.8
|Rebounds
|42.7
|4th
|138th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|13.3
|13th
|96th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8
|128th
|40th
|16.8
|Assists
|21
|4th
|246th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|13.4
|284th
