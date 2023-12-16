The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum as big, 13.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 154.5 in the matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue Fort Wayne -13.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Records & Stats

Purdue Fort Wayne's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 154.5 points three times.

Purdue Fort Wayne's contests this year have an average point total of 154.5, equal to this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Mastodons have put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

This season, Purdue Fort Wayne has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Mastodons have played as a favorite of -1200 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 92.3% chance of a victory for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 3 37.5% 86.8 165.6 67.7 138.7 147 Bethune-Cookman 1 14.3% 78.8 165.6 71.0 138.7 144.6

Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends

The Mastodons put up 86.8 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 71.0 the Wildcats allow.

When Purdue Fort Wayne puts up more than 71.0 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 5-3-0 0-1 5-3-0 Bethune-Cookman 3-4-0 0-2 3-4-0

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Fort Wayne Bethune-Cookman 9-6 Home Record 8-5 7-8 Away Record 3-13 1-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

