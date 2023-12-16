The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) meet the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Rasheed Bello: 15.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Anthony Roberts: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Jalen Jackson: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Quinton Morton-Robertson: 13.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Eric Mulder: 5.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank 11th 88.4 Points Scored 78.6 108th 116th 67.6 Points Allowed 71.0 178th 311th 29.8 Rebounds 34.5 130th 330th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 11.6 37th 17th 10.2 3pt Made 6.8 239th 105th 14.7 Assists 12.9 205th 35th 9.6 Turnovers 14.1 318th

