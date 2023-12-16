If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Purdue Fort Wayne and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Purdue Fort Wayne ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 2-0 NR NR 80

Purdue Fort Wayne's best wins

On December 2, Purdue Fort Wayne claimed its signature win of the season, a 98-77 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to the RPI. With 20 points, Anthony Roberts was the top scorer versus Oakland. Second on the team was Jalen Jackson, with 17 points.

Next best wins

77-67 over Northern Arizona (No. 103/RPI) on November 17

86-64 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 160/RPI) on November 12

82-74 on the road over DePaul (No. 205/RPI) on November 7

75-71 at home over Green Bay (No. 231/RPI) on November 29

86-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 273/RPI) on December 16

Purdue Fort Wayne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Purdue Fort Wayne has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, Purdue Fort Wayne has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

The Mastodons have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Purdue Fort Wayne has drawn the 331st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Mastodons have 19 games left this year, including 19 against teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records north of .500.

In terms of UPFW's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Purdue Fort Wayne's next game

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

