The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Bethune-Cookman Moneyline BetMGM Purdue Fort Wayne (-13.5) 154.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue Fort Wayne (-13.5) 154.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Trends

Purdue Fort Wayne has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Mastodons' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Bethune-Cookman has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Wildcats' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.