The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 169th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mastodons sit at 304th.

The Mastodons record 86.8 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 71 the Wildcats give up.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-0 when scoring more than 71 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Purdue Fort Wayne has played better at home this season, putting up 95 points per game, compared to 77.5 per game in away games.

The Mastodons are ceding 62.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.4 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (71).

Purdue Fort Wayne is draining 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 2.700000000000003% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (10.5, 42%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule