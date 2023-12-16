The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

  • The Mastodons make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
  • Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 169th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mastodons sit at 304th.
  • The Mastodons record 86.8 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 71 the Wildcats give up.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-0 when scoring more than 71 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Purdue Fort Wayne has played better at home this season, putting up 95 points per game, compared to 77.5 per game in away games.
  • The Mastodons are ceding 62.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.4 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (71).
  • Purdue Fort Wayne is draining 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 2.700000000000003% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (10.5, 42%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oakland W 98-77 Athletics Center O'rena
12/6/2023 @ Southern Indiana W 70-57 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/9/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 89-80 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/16/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/29/2023 Northern Kentucky - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.