How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 169th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mastodons sit at 304th.
- The Mastodons record 86.8 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 71 the Wildcats give up.
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-0 when scoring more than 71 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Purdue Fort Wayne has played better at home this season, putting up 95 points per game, compared to 77.5 per game in away games.
- The Mastodons are ceding 62.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.4 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (71).
- Purdue Fort Wayne is draining 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 2.700000000000003% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (10.5, 42%).
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 98-77
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/6/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 70-57
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 89-80
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
