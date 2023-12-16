The Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) will look to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Purdue matchup.

Purdue vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Purdue vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Purdue has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

Arizona has covered eight times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Wildcats' eight games have gone over the point total.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Sportsbooks have moved the Boilermakers' national championship odds up from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +1000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

The implied probability of Purdue winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.

