How to Watch Purdue vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning run when visiting the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This contest is at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.
Purdue vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Kansas vs Indiana (12:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Baylor vs Michigan State (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Eastern Michigan vs Michigan (2:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Ohio State vs UCLA (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Florida A&M vs Iowa (4:30 PM ET | December 16)
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field, 10.2% higher than the 38.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Purdue has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 25th.
- The Boilermakers' 85.6 points per game are 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats allow.
- Purdue is 9-1 when it scores more than 63.9 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.3.
- The Boilermakers conceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 away.
- Purdue sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than on the road (32%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|W 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Mackey Arena
