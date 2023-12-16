The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning run when visiting the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This contest is at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field, 10.2% higher than the 38.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 25th.

The Boilermakers' 85.6 points per game are 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats allow.

Purdue is 9-1 when it scores more than 63.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.3.

The Boilermakers conceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 away.

Purdue sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than on the road (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule