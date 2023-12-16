The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning run when visiting the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This contest is at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.

Purdue vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Peacock

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field, 10.2% higher than the 38.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Purdue has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 25th.
  • The Boilermakers' 85.6 points per game are 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats allow.
  • Purdue is 9-1 when it scores more than 63.9 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.3.
  • The Boilermakers conceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 away.
  • Purdue sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than on the road (32%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern L 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/4/2023 Iowa W 87-68 Mackey Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama W 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Jacksonville - Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Mackey Arena

