Saturday's contest between the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) and No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) squaring off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 80-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 4:30 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Purdue vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Purdue vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Purdue 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-2.8)

Arizona (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Purdue has gone 7-3-0 against the spread, while Arizona's ATS record this season is 8-0-0. The Boilermakers have hit the over in seven games, while Wildcats games have gone over three times.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game (scoring 85.6 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball while allowing 69.1 per outing to rank 132nd in college basketball) and have a +165 scoring differential overall.

The 42.0 rebounds per game Purdue averages rank 26th in college basketball, and are 11.2 more than the 30.8 its opponents collect per outing.

Purdue makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball) at a 40.1% rate (13th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.3% from deep.

The Boilermakers rank 25th in college basketball by averaging 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 69th in college basketball, allowing 85.1 points per 100 possessions.

Purdue loses the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 11.8 (173rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.8.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +241 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 94.0 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 63.9 per contest (35th in college basketball).

Arizona prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 17.7 boards. It records 46.1 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.4.

Arizona connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 39.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.3%.

Arizona has committed 2.0 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (243rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (49th in college basketball).

