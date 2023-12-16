Tyrese Haliburton, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Timberwolves - December 16
Saturday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) and the Indiana Pacers (13-10) at Target Center features the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns and the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton as players to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN, BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacers' Last Game
On Friday, in their most recent game, the Pacers fell to the Wizards 137-123. With 20 points, Isaiah Jackson was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Isaiah Jackson
|20
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tyrese Haliburton
|19
|2
|11
|0
|0
|2
|Obi Toppin
|16
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pacers vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Pacers Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton gets the Pacers 25.7 points, 4.0 boards and 11.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Myles Turner gives 16.7 points, 7.8 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocks (sixth in league).
- Bruce Brown gives the Pacers 12.0 points, 4.7 boards and 2.9 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Buddy Hield's averages for the season are 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per contest.
- The Pacers get 14.0 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 3.8 boards and 2.2 assists.
Watch Towns, Haliburton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|24.4
|3.8
|10.7
|0.5
|0.5
|3.3
|Myles Turner
|17.5
|8.6
|1
|0.7
|2.3
|1.1
|Bruce Brown
|12.7
|5.1
|3.1
|1.6
|0
|0.7
|Buddy Hield
|14
|3.5
|2.6
|1.3
|0.8
|2.6
|Obi Toppin
|13.8
|3.7
|1.6
|0.3
|0.9
|1.9
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.