The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-10) on December 16, 2023.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

Indiana is 13-9 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 24th.

The Pacers score an average of 128.2 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 105.7 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Indiana is 13-8 when it scores more than 105.7 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers score 126.7 points per game, 3.1 less than on the road (129.8). On defense they concede 118.8 points per game at home, 15.1 less than away (133.9).

Indiana is conceding fewer points at home (118.8 per game) than on the road (133.9).

This season the Pacers are picking up fewer assists at home (29.1 per game) than away (32.1).

Pacers Injuries