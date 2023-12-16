The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) are favored (by 7.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-10) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 245.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -7.5 245.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 245.5 points in 17 of 23 outings.

The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 254.2, 8.7 more points than this game's total.

Indiana has a 13-10-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (63.6%) in those games.

Indiana has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 1 4.3% 113 241.2 105.7 231.7 221.8 Pacers 17 73.9% 128.2 241.2 126 231.7 241.3

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have hit the over seven times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 7-5-0 record) than on the road (.545, 6-5-0).

The Pacers' 128.2 points per game are 22.5 more points than the 105.7 the Timberwolves give up.

Indiana is 13-8 against the spread and 13-8 overall when it scores more than 105.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Pacers and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 13-10 0-2 19-4 Timberwolves 13-10 3-4 12-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Pacers Timberwolves 128.2 Points Scored (PG) 113 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 13-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 13-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 126 Points Allowed (PG) 105.7 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-9 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.