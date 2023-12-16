The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Indiana Pacers (13-10).

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSIN

BSN and BSIN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-7.5) 245.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Timberwolves (-8.5) 245 -350 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pacers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves' +168 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 113 points per game (19th in the NBA) while giving up 105.7 per outing (second in the league).

The Pacers outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game (posting 128.2 points per game, first in league, and conceding 126 per outing, 29th in NBA) and have a +50 scoring differential.

The two teams average 241.2 points per game combined, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 231.7 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Minnesota has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Indiana is 13-10-0 ATS this year.

Pacers and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +10000 +4000 - Timberwolves +2500 +1200 -

