The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) are favored (by 5.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Notre Dame -5.5 138.5

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points.

The average total in Notre Dame's games this season is 131.6, 6.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Fighting Irish are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Notre Dame has been favored four times and won three of those games.

The Fighting Irish are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Notre Dame, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 2 22.2% 64.2 141.3 67.3 139 136.2 Georgetown 6 66.7% 77.1 141.3 71.7 139 144.9

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

The Fighting Irish put up 64.2 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hoyas allow.

Notre Dame has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 5-4-0 2-1 2-7-0 Georgetown 3-6-0 1-0 5-4-0

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Georgetown 11-8 Home Record 5-12 0-10 Away Record 1-11 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.