The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) will play the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on The CW.

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Markus Burton: 14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK J.R. Konieczny: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tae Davis: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Roper: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Carey Booth: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Georgetown Players to Watch

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Georgetown AVG Georgetown Rank 349th 61.9 Points Scored 78.4 109th 86th 66.1 Points Allowed 71.3 185th 170th 33.6 Rebounds 36.1 74th 239th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 11.1 54th 252nd 6.6 3pt Made 9.1 56th 301st 11.1 Assists 15.0 87th 95th 10.7 Turnovers 13.4 283rd

