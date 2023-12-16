The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Georgetown matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: The CW

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Georgetown Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-5.5) 138.5 -225 +185
FanDuel Notre Dame (-5.5) 138.5 -225 +184

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.
  • This season, games featuring the Fighting Irish have hit the over just twice.
  • Georgetown has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • Hoyas games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • Notre Dame is 87th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), much higher than its computer rankings (173rd).
  • The Fighting Irish have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +100000.
  • The implied probability of Notre Dame winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

