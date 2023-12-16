Notre Dame vs. Georgetown: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Georgetown matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: The CW
Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Georgetown Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-5.5)
|138.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-5.5)
|138.5
|-225
|+184
Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Fighting Irish have hit the over just twice.
- Georgetown has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- Hoyas games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.
Notre Dame Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Notre Dame is 87th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), much higher than its computer rankings (173rd).
- The Fighting Irish have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +100000.
- The implied probability of Notre Dame winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
