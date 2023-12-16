The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: The CW

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Notre Dame is 3-0 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 223rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 125th.

The Fighting Irish put up 7.5 fewer points per game (64.2) than the Hoyas allow (71.7).

When Notre Dame scores more than 71.7 points, it is 2-0.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Notre Dame fared better at home last year, posting 73 points per game, compared to 66.3 per game on the road.

The Fighting Irish ceded 71.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.5 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Notre Dame performed better when playing at home last year, draining 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.6 threes per game and a 35.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule