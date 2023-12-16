Saturday's contest at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) squaring off against the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) at 2:15 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a 72-68 victory for Notre Dame, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Georgetown 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-4.7)

Notre Dame (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.2

Notre Dame has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgetown is 3-6-0. A total of two out of the Fighting Irish's games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Hoyas' games have gone over.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish's -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.2 points per game (345th in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per outing (99th in college basketball).

Notre Dame comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is collecting 35.7 rebounds per game (222nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.1 per contest.

Notre Dame makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (217th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

The Fighting Irish record 86.9 points per 100 possessions (313th in college basketball), while allowing 91.2 points per 100 possessions (232nd in college basketball).

Notre Dame forces 10.6 turnovers per game (297th in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (121st in college basketball action).

